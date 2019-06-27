Toni Braxton’s Niece Lauren’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 1: Traci Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Evelyn Braxton, Toni Braxton, Michael Braxton Sr., Michael Braxton Jr. and Trina Braxton attend the 2016 BMI R&B Hip Hop Awards at Woodruff Arts Center on September 1, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Film Magic)

Toni Braxton’s Niece Lauren’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

The 24-year-old was found unresponsive in her home on April 29.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Almost two months after the passing of Toni Braxton's niece, Lauren Braxton, the 24-year-old's cause of death has been revealed.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a representative of the medical examiner's office in Maryland reported that Lauren's death was caused by heroin and fentanyl intoxication. The way in which she passed is yet to be determined.

As previously reported, officers responded to a 911 call at around noon on April 29. Upon their arrival, they found Lauren unresponsive in her home. She was later pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Her father, the "Breathe Again" singer's younger brother, Michael Braxton Jr., explained shortly after her death that it was related to a heart condition.

A rep for the Braxton Family told ET, "We ask that you please respect the Braxton family's privacy in this time of sadness and loss."

Several of Lauren's aunts have mourned her death, posting tributes to her on social media.

May she rest in peace.

(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Film Magic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs