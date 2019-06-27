Toni Braxton’s Niece Lauren’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Almost two months after the passing of Toni Braxton's niece, Lauren Braxton, the 24-year-old's cause of death has been revealed.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a representative of the medical examiner's office in Maryland reported that Lauren's death was caused by heroin and fentanyl intoxication. The way in which she passed is yet to be determined.

As previously reported, officers responded to a 911 call at around noon on April 29. Upon their arrival, they found Lauren unresponsive in her home. She was later pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Her father, the "Breathe Again" singer's younger brother, Michael Braxton Jr., explained shortly after her death that it was related to a heart condition.

A rep for the Braxton Family told ET, "We ask that you please respect the Braxton family's privacy in this time of sadness and loss."

Several of Lauren's aunts have mourned her death, posting tributes to her on social media.