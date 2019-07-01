Will Smith’s Career Hits A New High Thanks To 'Aladdin'

Prior to the release of Disney's live-action Aladdin, folks took to Twitter to express their skepticism of Will Smith portraying the movie's most beloved character, the Genie. Now, with more than a month passing since its initial release, the film's latest feat sees Smith hit a new career milestone.

According to Deadline, Aladdin is now the high-grossing worldwide film of the actor's career, topping his 1995 classic Independence Day — and by a pretty wide margin.

The site reports that Independence Day previously was Smith's highest earner, securing $511.2 million internationally and $817.4 million globally. Aladdin, with the help of the money-making Disney machine, has grossed $568.3 million internationally and $874.2 million worldwide, after being released in May 2019.

To thank his fans for supporting his newest monster release, Smith took to Instagram to share a few words: