Will Smith’s Career Hits A New High Thanks To 'Aladdin'

The actor continues to be the reigning king at the box office.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Prior to the release of Disney's live-action Aladdin, folks took to Twitter to express their skepticism of Will Smith portraying the movie's most beloved character, the Genie. Now, with more than a month passing since its initial release, the film's latest feat sees Smith hit a new career milestone.

According to Deadline, Aladdin is now the high-grossing worldwide film of the actor's career, topping his 1995 classic Independence Day — and by a pretty wide margin.

The site reports that Independence Day previously was Smith's highest earner, securing $511.2 million internationally and $817.4 million globally. Aladdin, with the help of the money-making Disney machine, has grossed $568.3 million internationally and $874.2 million worldwide, after being released in May 2019.

To thank his fans for supporting his newest monster release, Smith took to Instagram to share a few words:

"Aladdin just became the biggest movie of my career!" he captioned the video. "I'm honored and I'm Speechless... The only thing I can say is... Thank You."

