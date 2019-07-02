Is 'Pose' Writer Janet Mock Dating This Star Of The Show?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Janet Mock attends FX Network's "Pose" season 2 premiere on June 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The transgender activist has reportedly moved on after her divorce.

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

Janet Mock, known most recently for being one of the prolific writers on the hit series Pose, apparently has a new man on her arm after divorcing her husband of four years, Aaron Tredwell.

Based on the transgender activist and author's Instagram page, she's reportedly dating Angel Bismark Curiel, known for playing the lovable character "Lil Papi" on the FX series.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Janet Mock (L) and Angel Bismark Curiel attend the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York at New York Hilton Midtown on May 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GLAAD)
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GLAAD)

While the two have yet to publicly confirm their reported romance, they've been elusively hinting at it, with Mock tagging her bikini bottoms with the actor's Instagram handle in a photo which she captioned, "My man took this."

Fans noticed that Curiel, who is 13 years Mock's junior, also posted a photo at the same pool, so, connect the dots, people.

View this post on Instagram

My man took this. 🏝 🌊 ☀️

A post shared by J A N E T M O C K (@janetmock) on

Curiel also shared his massive admiration for Mock, writing a heartfelt caption to a photo of the two taken at the 30th annual GLAAD Awards back in May.

"Date night at #glaadawards where our show POSE was honored as Outstanding Drama Series," he wrote.

If these two are, indeed, an item, they surely aren't hiding it, and we're completely here for it.

View this post on Instagram

We left our shirts at home. #metgala

A post shared by J A N E T M O C K (@janetmock) on

A gorgeous couple!

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

