Two ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Stars Are Being Sued By A Chauffeur Over An Alleged Violent Assault

Greene is demanding "at least $25,000" from all three parties for failing to intervene when Jordan reportedly assaulted him at Thomas' nightclub opening. He is suing for assault, battery and gross negligence and is stressing that the show should have protected him from Jordan's "unprovoked attack" as they fully knew "he was dangerous."

According to Bossip , a North Carolina limo driver named Anthony T. Greene is suing The Real Housewives of Atlanta production company, True Entertainment, and two of the show's former cast associates — Kenya Moore's ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan ; and Cynthia Bailey 's ex-husband, Peter Thomas .

A chauffeur for Kenya Moore got caught up in some Real Housewives drama, and he's not here for it.

In the court documents, Greene gave some background information on the incident, stating that he was hired back in 2016 to drive the RHOA star and her then-boyfriend around Charlotte, North Carolina, as she prepared to host the grand opening of Thomas' Club One.

He added that things took an unexpected turn when Matt Jordan did something to upset Moore, prompting her to persuade Peter Thomas to cancel Jordan's ticket to travel to the event at the last minute. Jordan, however, was unaware that he was dis-invited until he arrived at the airport to catch his flight. Greene said that Jordan proceeded to drive from Atlanta to Charlotte, in a rage, to confront Moore.

Greene stressed that, prior to the incident, he had no knowledge of the Real Housewives of Atlanta series and was, therefore, oblivious to Moore and Jordan's toxic relationship. He also mentioned that he was unaware of Jordan's violent track record — kicking in Moore's garage door, damaging walls and furniture at her home, etc.

Once Jordan arrived at the venue, Greene claimed he drove in and blocked the limo. (He was driving and Moore was a passenger.) He added that Jordan proceeded to walk up to the vehicle, reach inside, open the door and strike him in the face.

"Greene said he was shocked and hurt, but that RHOA producers talked him out of calling the cops and he reluctantly agreed to go back to work," the site reports.

He had a change of heart, the following day, however, after he was diagnosed with a concussion during a hospital visit. Greene said in his complaint that he also suffered mental anguish, humiliation and emotional distress so severe that he was forced to seek psychiatric treatment.

In the documents, he said both True Entertainment and Thomas knew of Jordan's plans to crash the event as well as his tumultuous relationship with Moore and still decided to keep him in the dark and, thus, put him in harm's way. He is suing to the sum of $25,000, as well as additional exemplary damages and is requesting that his attorney's fees be paid.

None of the parties involved have responded to Greene's suit.