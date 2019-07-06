Lee Daniels Shares Some News About ‘Star’ That Will Have Fans Screaming

<<enter caption here>> at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

Lee Daniels Shares Some News About ‘Star’ That Will Have Fans Screaming

The director says he wants to “wrap things up for you all.”

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Star ended abruptly a few months ago with fans wondering how it would conclude. Apparently, since its untimely ending, Lee Daniels has been looking for a way to satisfy fans of the hit series.

Just over a month ago, things seemed grim for any chance of a conclusion for Star as Daniels claimed he fought for his show, but it just wasn’t meant to be. "I did my best and just know that just like with Precious or Empire, that first season, The Butler, Monster's Ball...the next thing I do is gon' be Star," he said in an Instagram video. "It will exist in all of my work. I love you all and the fans that have supported us."

Now though, the famed director seems to be changing his tune, and apparently, he’s working on a movie that will serve as an ending to the show.

“The good news is: we’re doing a movie of the week to wrap things up for you all,” he said in a new Instagram post. “We’re going to make something real special for you to scream about, with all of our cast members—even the dead ones.”

View this post on Instagram

Get ready for a two hour GAG!!!!! ⭐️

A post shared by Lee Daniels (@leedaniels) on

While the news is exciting for fans of the Fox series, Lee Daniels did not reveal any details about where the finale would appear.

Star showcases the brilliant acting of Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady and Ryan Destiny and debuted in December 2016. Co-created by Daniels and Tom Donaghy, the series focused on the chart-topping ambitions of the trio while addressing issues of class and gender.

Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

The Next Big Thing

Tue July 9th 10/9c

Series Premiere

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC