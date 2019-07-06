Lee Daniels Shares Some News About ‘Star’ That Will Have Fans Screaming

Star ended abruptly a few months ago with fans wondering how it would conclude. Apparently, since its untimely ending, Lee Daniels has been looking for a way to satisfy fans of the hit series.

Just over a month ago, things seemed grim for any chance of a conclusion for Star as Daniels claimed he fought for his show, but it just wasn’t meant to be. "I did my best and just know that just like with Precious or Empire, that first season, The Butler, Monster's Ball...the next thing I do is gon' be Star," he said in an Instagram video. "It will exist in all of my work. I love you all and the fans that have supported us."

Now though, the famed director seems to be changing his tune, and apparently, he’s working on a movie that will serve as an ending to the show.

“The good news is: we’re doing a movie of the week to wrap things up for you all,” he said in a new Instagram post. “We’re going to make something real special for you to scream about, with all of our cast members—even the dead ones.”