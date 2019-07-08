Wendy Williams Announces That She’s ‘Crazy About’ Her New Older Man

Wendy Williams returned from her latest talk show hiatus on Monday (July 8), and her first order of business was to fill her fans in on the latest exciting developments in her love life.

Williams, who is currently in the process of divorcing her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter, revealed that she is now exclusively dating a new man. But he's not the 27-year-old convicted felon Marc Tomblin, with whom she was recently seen frolicking around New York City.

"I'm not on the market anymore," she told her studio audience. "I'm not in love. I don't know how I'm doing. I'm not in love, but there's somebody that I'm crazy about."

While holding back tears, she went on to elusively disclaim that she's not dating Tomblin.

"It's not who you think, OK? Mother doesn't deal with children, but it just so happens that I guess, with my charm and wit, I attract people of all ages," she added. "27-year-old boys, quite frankly, find me attractive. I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need someone in his 50s, too, and he's gotta work."

Here is where she revealed a few details about her new man.

"It helps that he's a doctor," she said. "He's been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes, he's Black. He's brown-Black."

Williams also clarified that she and Tomblin are just friends and vaguely addressed the ongoing drama with her family.

Take a look at the clip, below: