Chris Rock Taps A Hollywood Icon To Play His Father In The ‘Saw’ Reboot

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Samuel L. Jackson has been cast as the father to Rock's character, who is described as "a police detective investigating a series of grizzly crimes."

Chris Rock is set to spearhead the upcoming addition to the Saw movie franchise, and it appears he has found his partner for the role.

Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols have also been confirmed to have joined the cast as Rock's partner and boss, respectively.

Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, spoke highly of Rock and Jackson's pairing in a statement.

"We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the Saw canon and we can't wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise," he said. "This is next level of Saw on full tilt."

Details on the forthcoming Saw reboot remain scarce at the moment. However, it is confirmed that it is written by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, based on a story from Rock. Darren Lynn Bousman, who is responsible for directing three Saw films, will be back in the director's chair. Rock is set to executive produce, alongside James Wan and Daniel Heffner.