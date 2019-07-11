'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Coming To An End

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
The forthcoming sixth season of successful ABC drama How to Get Away With Murder will be its last.
The show's creator and executive producer, Shonda Rhimes, confirmed the news in a tweet, thanking her co-EP, and the show's cast, crew, writers and fans for making it the iconic staple it's become.
"#HTGAWM has brought us six years of twists & turns," she wrote. "Thank you to the cast, crew, and writers for your dedication and passion. Thank you to the fans who have watched every Thursday since the beginning. Finally, thank you, @petenowalk. Working with you has been a true pleasure."
She then posted a teaser of the upcoming final season, with the supporting tweet, "Get ready for a wild ride."
The Viola Davis-led series centers around a successful attorney and university lecturer whose life turns upside down when someone close to her murders her husband.
How to Get Away With Murder has become a staple in ABC's #TGIT programming block since its series premiere in 2014. It also led to Davis making history as the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Annalise Keating in the series.
The news of HTGAWM's ending comes one day after it was revealed that the first Shondaland series under Rhimes' major Netflix deal will debut in 2020. As previously reported, she left ABC for the streaming service in 2018 after more than 10 years with the studio.
This definitely marks the end of an era.
(Photo by Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images via Getty Images)
