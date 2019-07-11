'How To Get Away With Murder' Is Coming To An End

The forthcoming sixth season of successful ABC drama How to Get Away With Murder will be its last.

The show's creator and executive producer, Shonda Rhimes, confirmed the news in a tweet, thanking her co-EP, and the show's cast, crew, writers and fans for making it the iconic staple it's become.

"#HTGAWM has brought us six years of twists & turns," she wrote. "Thank you to the cast, crew, and writers for your dedication and passion. Thank you to the fans who have watched every Thursday since the beginning. Finally, thank you, @petenowalk. Working with you has been a true pleasure."

She then posted a teaser of the upcoming final season, with the supporting tweet, "Get ready for a wild ride."