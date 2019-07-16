Yung Joc Proposes To Girlfriend On 'Love & Hip Hop'

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Yung Joc is officially off the market.

During Monday night's episode of the VH1 reality series, the rapper-turned-reality star popped the question to his girlfriend of approximately two years, Kendra Robinson, and she said yes!

Robinson, during her brief time on the show, was confronted with a slew of rumors claiming her man was still intimate with his ex and cast mate Karlie Redd. She also took the time to address his comfortability with another co-star, Pooh, earlier in the season.

This made for an interesting preface to their engagement, which took place at a masquerade party, where several of Robinson's friends and family were present.

Upset with him at the time, Robinson told Joc she would not have come if she knew he would be there. However, once he got down on one knee and revealed the true meaning of the event, she seemed to have a change of heart.

Take a look at the moment, below: