'Best Man' Director Malcolm D. Lee Lands An Epic New Gig

Malcolm D. Lee, whose directing credits include Girls Trip, The Best Man and Barbershop: The Final Cut, has landed a major new gig.

According to Variety, he has replaced Terence Nance as director of the forthcoming Space Jam 2 movie, starring LeBron James. The site reports that his departure was due to "differing visions between Nance and the producers for Space Jam 2."

The news of Lee's attachment as director comes days after it was announced that Don Cheadle has also hopped on board to star in the live-action/animated sports comedy.

In addition to James, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has been tapped to co-produce the highly anticipated film.

This follow-up has some hefty shoes to fill as the 1996 original grossed over $230 million at the global box office.

Space Jam 2 is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.