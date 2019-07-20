T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Taught An IG User A Valuable Lesson About Coming For Her Family

Social media provides a platform for direct communication between celebrities and their fans... and haters.

Instagram’s “Ask Me Anything” feature is great for all users and a tool often used by celebrities. Unfortunately, the public aren’t always fans.

T.I.’s teenage daughter Deyjah Harris clapped back at one person who came for her family. Via her IG Story, Deyjah deployed the “Ask Me Anything” feature, requesting her followers to “talk to me, ask me questions, whatever you want.” This invited someone to ask about the high school graduate’s relationship with her stepmother, "Why you ain't post tiny for her b-day, I get the feeling you really don't f**k with her," the commenter wrote.

Let’s just say Deyjah kept things very straightforward. "See that's your problem," she replied. "You think a post equates to the love, admiration, respect, etc. that I have for her? while you so busy worrying about why a post THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU wasn't made, i was too busy making sure my gratitude and adoration was shown and expressed with actions.”

She concluded, "I mean, i've literally checked everywhere on my receipt and i have yet to see as to where the hell i bought your opinion at.”