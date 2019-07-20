Rain Pryor Vane, Richard Pryor’s Daughter, Celebrates 50th Birthday By Filing To Run For Baltimore City Council

On Tuesday (July 16), actress Rain Pryor Vane celebrated her 50th birthday by formally filing to run for 2020 Baltimore City Council, as a Democrat.

A happy Birthday indeed. Guess who registered to run for Baltimore City Council!! Rain Pryor Vane made it official today! More details to follow! #Baltimore #baltimorecity pic.twitter.com/WrQ0Tv3ist

According to The Baltimore Sun, the daughter of the late stand-up comedian Richard Pryor, decided to run against first-term Councilman Ryan Dorsey after finding fault in how he addressed his constituents’ concerns about crime.

“It’s kind of, ‘My way or the highway.’" Rain described as Dorsey’s approach towards his district in the northeast part of Baltimore.

On Thursday, Dorsey welcomed Pryor and life coach Nichelle J. Henson, who both filed for a seat as a Democrat: “I welcome Ms. Pryor, Nichelle Henson, and anybody else who may join the field, and look forward to campaigning on my record of legislative accomplishments and service to the constituents and communities I represent.”

In late 2017, conflict with school administrators about their response to Pryor’s daughter being bullied at her elementary school also served as her inspiration to run for City Council.

“I’m listening to the people who have lived here for generation after generation," Pryor said. “We need to keep them here and invite new people to come and stay in our community.”

Keeping true to her word, Pryor has decided to use her Twitter to interact with the people, as well as address comments and concerns.