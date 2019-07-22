This 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star Is Fuming After Reportedly Being Kicked Off Of A Delta Flight

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann claims she was kicked off a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta, over the weekend, along with her family. The reality star and her daughter, Brielle, have since taken to social media to blast the airline for the alleged decision.

Brielle, 22, first took to Twitter after the incident occurred, explaining to her followers that a Delta Airlines employee allegedly removed them from the flight because her younger siblings began to cry while waiting for their father, Kroy Biermann, and their "service dog." She has since deleted all of her tweets. However, Page Six obtained the text prior to the removal.

"[An employee] at gate 27 delta LAX just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security & kJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally SITTING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!! WTF," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

She added that the airline employee "grabbed my siblings" and escorted them off the plane while her mother was in the bathroom with her youngest sibling.

"I have never dealt with anything like this in my life," she wrote.

The "Don't Be Tardy" star retweeted her daughter's words and added, "Unacceptable @Delta but police are now involved."