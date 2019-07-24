Audra McDonald Blasts Member Of Theater Audience For Snapping Photo Of Her During A Nude Scene

It's an understood rule that patrons are strictly prohibited from using their phones while a Broadway play is in session. However, a handful of rude theatergoers always tend to wiggle their tasteless habits through the cracks. In fact, one recently violated the mandate in a major way, motivating actress Audra McDonald to respond on Twitter.

The incident took place during a recent performance of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, while McDonald and her co-star, Michael Shannon, were nude on stage in a simulated sex scene. The audience member, while looking on, snapped a flash photo of the two in the moment.

McDonald, after the curtain call, took to Twitter to share that the disrespectful gesture did not go unnoticed.

"To whoever it was in the audience that took a flash photo during our nude scene today: Not cool," the five-time Tony Award winner tweeted on Sunday. "Not cool at all."