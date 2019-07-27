Here’s Why People Think James Harden, Khloe Kardashian’s Ex, And Jordyn Woods Are Dating

NBA superstar James Harden was pictured dancing with Jordyn Woods in a Texas night club, sparking rumors the pair may be dating.

Woods and the Houston Rockets shooting guard, who also dated Khloe Kardashian, were sharing a booth together at the Belle Station bar in Houston on July 24.

An unconfirmed TMZ source claimed the pair were even “cozying up,” but it’s unclear if that observation was made solely because the club was crowded. After the video of Woods and Harden leaked, Khloe was pictured the same day smiling and seemingly unbothered while attending a Beverly Hills event for her Good American brand.

Woods dominated headlines earlier this year for her alleged kiss with Tristan Thompson, the then-boyfriend of Khloe, her former best friend’s sister.

Jordyn claimed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ baller kissed her on the lips as she left his house party in February. During an exclusive Red Table Talk tell-all interview, she shared her side of the story, emotionally addressing the rumors and accusations.

Opinion: Jordyn Woods’ ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview Is A Powerful Blow To The Kardashian Spin Machine



Woods has maintained a positive attitude in the wake of her breakup with the Kardashians, telling People magazine: “Just really stay true to yourself and keep positive people around you. If you can understand that life happens for you and not against you, you can really remain positive.”

Khloe and Harden dated for about eight months during the summer of 2015 to February 2016.

In an explosive Sports Illustrated interview in 2017, Harden explained why he ended his whirlwind romance with Khloe, claiming he did not like the attention that accompanied dating such a high-profile reality star.