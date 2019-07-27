Here’s Why People Think James Harden, Khloe Kardashian’s Ex, And Jordyn Woods Are Dating

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
NBA superstar James Harden was pictured dancing with Jordyn Woods in a Texas night club, sparking rumors the pair may be dating.
Woods and the Houston Rockets shooting guard, who also dated Khloe Kardashian, were sharing a booth together at the Belle Station bar in Houston on July 24.
An unconfirmed TMZ source claimed the pair were even “cozying up,” but it’s unclear if that observation was made solely because the club was crowded. After the video of Woods and Harden leaked, Khloe was pictured the same day smiling and seemingly unbothered while attending a Beverly Hills event for her Good American brand.
Woods dominated headlines earlier this year for her alleged kiss with Tristan Thompson, the then-boyfriend of Khloe, her former best friend’s sister.
Jordyn claimed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ baller kissed her on the lips as she left his house party in February. During an exclusive Red Table Talk tell-all interview, she shared her side of the story, emotionally addressing the rumors and accusations.
Opinion: Jordyn Woods’ ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview Is A Powerful Blow To The Kardashian Spin Machine
Woods has maintained a positive attitude in the wake of her breakup with the Kardashians, telling People magazine: “Just really stay true to yourself and keep positive people around you. If you can understand that life happens for you and not against you, you can really remain positive.”
Khloe and Harden dated for about eight months during the summer of 2015 to February 2016.
In an explosive Sports Illustrated interview in 2017, Harden explained why he ended his whirlwind romance with Khloe, claiming he did not like the attention that accompanied dating such a high-profile reality star.
“I feel like it was for no reason,” he detailed. “I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares?”
The 29-year-old also stated how he felt like an inconvenience to his fellow players: “It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”
Despite reports distance and conflicting schedules were to blame for the split, Khloe revealed the real reason behind the breakup: Harden’s cheating.
During an episode of Kocktails With Khloe, the mother of one stated how one of her partners wanted her to be monogamous, when they weren’t. Although she did not mention Harden by name, she referred to the mystery subject as her “most recent” relationship, who was Harden at the time.
But Woods isn’t the only celebrity Harden has been spotted with.
After years of being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors, Harden and the Rockets were determined to make necessary changes to the roster, trading Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Earlier today, the Rockets posted a montage video on Twitter, filled with highlights of the pair’s best moments on the court.
The reunion of Harden and Westbrook, who were former teammates in OKC, is leaving Rockets fans optimistic of a viable NBA championship.
(Photos: John Lamparski/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AHA)
