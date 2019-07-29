Porsha Williams' Ex-Fiancé Says He Was Handcuffed By Police For Allegedly Stealing A Sandwich

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams' ex Dennis McKinley recently claimed that he was handcuffed by a police officer after being accused of stealing a sandwich.

McKinley, in a lengthy Instagram post, outlined the alleged incident, which he said took place last Friday. He claimed he was "accosted" and "racially profiled" by a cop with the Emory Police Department after he stopped to get some food during a doctor's visit at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta.

He explained that the police officer was standing in line while he was making his purchase and accused him of stealing the sandwich.

"I had a receipt which could have easily ended her inquiry," he wrote. "There was a cashier that could have easily verified that I paid for everything I had. There were a number of easy resolutions that could have deescalated the unnecessary racial profiling and my detention by this officer."

McKinley added that, instead of putting either of these suggestions into practice, the officer became "super aggressive" and allegedly placed her hands on her weapon and handcuffed him "so tight that she caused injuries to both of my wrists."

He said she failed to apologize for how she treated him and "blamed me for the entire situation."

"I could have been the next hashtag because she was that aggressive," he wrote. "It happens to us everywhere, at any time, for any reason. I can't let this go. This is not ok... Now, we can add going to the doctor or buying a sandwich while Black to the list of things we cannot do."

McKinley has hired RHOA star Eva Marcille's husband, Michael T. Sterling, as his attorney and chronicled the incident in a series of photos and video clips, which he posted to his Instagram. The first video shows him sitting handcuffed in a chair while two police officers speak to him.

"It doesn't have to be like this," a voice can be heard coming from an officer who can be seen speaking with him in the distance.

The rest of the media he posted includes his receipt, which shows that he purchased a soda and two chicken sandwiches.

Take a look at his post, below: