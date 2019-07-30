Chicago Woman Accused Of Posing As Taraji P. Henson

A Chicago Woman named Alicia Newby has been accused of stealing Empire star Taraji P. Henson's identity.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Newby, 29, hacked the actress' email account and has since been hit with a felony charge of continuing a financial crime enterprise after racking up a slew of fraudulent charges in excess of $12,000. More than $4,000 was reportedly canceled after Henson's manager noticed the transactions that were not authorized by the star.

Newby reportedly cried all throughout a court hearing held on Sunday in connection to the crime. While prosecutors failed to specifically identify Newby's alleged targets, police and court records found that the Emmy-nominated actress was among the victims.

It remains a mystery how the two women are connected, but investigators are now looking into if any other cast members of the hit Fox drama were victimized as well.

Newby, who, according to her court-appointed attorney, suffers from bipolar disorder and is currently pregnant with her seventh child, successfully accessed Henson's email account as a part of her scheme.

"Once this was done, the defendant then raided the account for a variety of information," Assistant State's Attorney James Costello told a judge during the hearing, mentioning that she accessed phone numbers, addresses and financial account data through the hack. She was then able to use this information during online shopping sprees.

Prosecutors explained that Henson's reps contacted the Chicago police after her manager noticed the strange transactions and realized that the items were being sent to a South Side, Chicago, address, with no connection to Oscar nominee.

In addition to this, Newby is also being accused of defrauding JP Morgan Chase, American Express, PayPal and several other companies.

She has since been arrested on Saturday at her Galewood apartment. She was released on a $10,000 signature bail and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring. Due to the nature of the case, she has been prohibited from contacting victims or witnesses in the case and has been barred from using the Internet.