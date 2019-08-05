Bow Wow Slams R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Kelly

Bow Wow is one of the most recognizable faces on WEtv's reality series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. While the rapper's words on the show have ruffled feathers in the past, his latest comments about R. Kelly's ex-wife Andrea Kelly are sure to set off another wave of conversations.

During Thursday's episode, the rapper sat down with his mother, Teresa, who explained that she would like for him to meet Andrea. Despite her reassuring him that she's "so sweet," Bow Wow made it clear that he doesn't want to be around "that type of energy."

His comment was made in reference to claims made in the Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which saw several women come forward accusing the R&B singer of sexual abuse and rape, with Andrea specifically detailing mental and physical abuse, in her instance.

"I'm not knocking her and I don't know her to say anything bad about her but just from watching the documentary... I'm cool," he said.

After his mother asked him to clarify if he's "judging her by the movie [doc]," he responded, "I'm cool. That's all I'm gon' say."

Well, that actually was not all he said. After stressing that he's all about his brand at the moment, he said with a giggle, "If R. Kelly's ex-wife comes, I'm gonna ask her about the documentary. I've got questions: How much y'all got paid to lie on that man?"

Take a look at the clip, below: