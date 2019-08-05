Tyrese Shades Dwayne Johnson Over ‘Hobbes & Shaw’ Opening Weekend Box Office

Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson have been beefing ever since Hobbes & Shaw allegedly pushed back the premiere date of Fast & Furious 10 to 2021.

The Fast spinoff recorded the lowest first weekend sales for a movie within the series since Tokyo Drift and Tyrese took to social media to infer an “I told you so.”

Via Instagram, the actor shared a screenshot of a headline about the low initial sales and captioned, “I have to show my respects for one thing. He tried,” he wrote, referring to The Rock in the now-deleted post. "Folks called me a hater. And attacked me for speaking out.”

He continued, “Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does. You know what maybe just maybe The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10. We can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want. Not hating, I’m just pointing out the facts.”

Tyrese did admit that even though Hobbs & Shaw isn’t doing the numbers it initially expected, the film isn’t a make or break moment for Johnson’s acting career.

“The Rock is still one of the biggest movie stars in the world and he’s not hurting for work,” he wrote. “I have 2 franchise films and he has at least 15 so there won’t be any tears on his pillow tonight.” He also claimed his comments come from a place of love. “The Rock comes from wrestling and he knows all about smack talking and friendly competition so love is love,” he concluded his post.