Moniece Slaughter attends the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Moniece Slaughter Has A Warning For ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Producers After Watching The Latest Episode

"They got til the end of the week."

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

Moniece Slaughter recently let her fans know that the currently season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood will be her last. While she's gearing up to say goodbye to the franchise, the reality star isn't all smiles, especially after seeing how her scenes were edited in a preview clip for the season.

Avid Love & Hip Hop viewers are well aware of her recently strained relationship with Apryl Jones, who is reportedly dating Moniece's baby's father, Lil' Fizz. While the two seemed to have hashed out their problems recently, it appears as things won't be portrayed that way on the show.

Bothered by what she saw, Moniece took to Instagram to address the editing and issued a warning to the show's producers in the process.

"I'm sure my face says it all. But I didn't like the edit I saw last night," she wrote. "Since everybody wants me to be mad about the parts of this scenario that don't affect me, I'll entertain it. Clearly the real issues will always get lost in translation. And I've come so far. I've grown tremendously."

After stressing that she "wanted to leave the series on a high," she said she wanted to give Fizz and Jones "one more opportunity to have a RESPECTFUL conversation with me about what matters," referring to her son.

She ended the lengthy caption saying she plans on reviving "the old me."

"Clock is ticking. Somebody go tell production they got til the end of the week to round Barnum & Bailey up," she said, referring to her ex and his new lady. "Before I go find em' myself."

I’m sure my face says it all. But I didn’t like the edit I saw last night. Since everybody wants me to be mad about the parts of this scenario that don’t affect me, I’ll entertain it. Clearly the real issues will always get lost in translation. And I’ve come so far. I’ve grown tremendously. I wanted to leave the series on a high. I want to leave peacefully. So how about we try this one last time. I’m going to give these two one more opportunity to have a RESPECTFUL conversation with me about what actually matters here. And it’s not them. It’s not me. It’s MY SON. So since they’re stuck to each other like stink on boo boo, let’s chat. Openly. Honestly. Quietly (meaning not yelling). AFTER they both apologize for this fuckery right here. Last year I was quiet on social media all season about the show. This year I didn’t watch a single EP or clip of ATL. I stopped liking any and all show related comments on social media until this erupted. So before I learn how to get like my sweet brutha Omarion. Let me revive the old me real quick. Clock is ticking. Somebody go tell production they got til the end of the week to round Barnum & Bailey up. Before I go find em’ myself.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

