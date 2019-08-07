Moniece Slaughter Has A Warning For ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Producers After Watching The Latest Episode

Avid Love & Hip Hop viewers are well aware of her recently strained relationship with Apryl Jones , who is reportedly dating Moniece's baby's father, Lil' Fizz . While the two seemed to have hashed out their problems recently, it appears as things won't be portrayed that way on the show.

Moniece Slaughter recently let her fans know that the currently season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood will be her last . While she's gearing up to say goodbye to the franchise, the reality star isn't all smiles, especially after seeing how her scenes were edited in a preview clip for the season.

Bothered by what she saw, Moniece took to Instagram to address the editing and issued a warning to the show's producers in the process.

"I'm sure my face says it all. But I didn't like the edit I saw last night," she wrote. "Since everybody wants me to be mad about the parts of this scenario that don't affect me, I'll entertain it. Clearly the real issues will always get lost in translation. And I've come so far. I've grown tremendously."

After stressing that she "wanted to leave the series on a high," she said she wanted to give Fizz and Jones "one more opportunity to have a RESPECTFUL conversation with me about what matters," referring to her son.

She ended the lengthy caption saying she plans on reviving "the old me."

"Clock is ticking. Somebody go tell production they got til the end of the week to round Barnum & Bailey up," she said, referring to her ex and his new lady. "Before I go find em' myself."

Take a look at her full post, below: