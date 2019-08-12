Sarah Silverman Was Fired From A Movie The Night Before Filming Because Of Her History With Blackface

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Sarah Silverman arrives at the premiere party for the OBB Pictures and Netflix Original Series "Historical Roasts" featuring Jeff Ross at Landmark Theatre on May 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The comedienne speaks out against "cancel culture."

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Sarah Silverman has revealed that she was fired from a movie hours before filming began after producers uncovered an old photograph of her sporting blackface.

The comedian spoke about the incident on The Bill Simmons Podcast, explaining that the photo was taken from a sketch in her 2007 comedy series, The Sarah Silverman Programme.

"I recently was going to do a movie, a sweet part, then at 11:00 p.m. the night before, they fired me because they saw a picture of me in blackface from that episode," she said. "I didn't fight it. They hired someone else who is wonderful but who has never stuck their neck out. It was so disheartening. It just made me real, real sad, because I really kind of devoted my life to making it right."

While she failed to name the film in question, she did go on to share her thoughts on "cancel culture" and how that correlates to her fear of being a comedian in 2019.

"I think it's really scary and it's a very odd thing that it's invaded the left primarily and the right will mimic it," she continued. "It's like, if you're not on board, it you say the wrong thing, if you had a tweet once, everyone is, like, throwing the first stone. It's so odd. It's a perversion. It's really, 'Look how righteous I am and now I'm going to press refresh all day long to see how many likes I get in my righteousness.'"

While Silverman did not express any regret about doing the racist sketch in this recent interview, she did do so back in 2018 with GQ Magazine, stressing that she "[doesn't] stand by the blackface sketch."

"I'm horrified by it, and I can't erase it," she said. "I can only be changed by it and move on."

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

