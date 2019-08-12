Sarah Silverman Was Fired From A Movie The Night Before Filming Because Of Her History With Blackface

Sarah Silverman has revealed that she was fired from a movie hours before filming began after producers uncovered an old photograph of her sporting blackface.

The comedian spoke about the incident on The Bill Simmons Podcast, explaining that the photo was taken from a sketch in her 2007 comedy series, The Sarah Silverman Programme.

"I recently was going to do a movie, a sweet part, then at 11:00 p.m. the night before, they fired me because they saw a picture of me in blackface from that episode," she said. "I didn't fight it. They hired someone else who is wonderful but who has never stuck their neck out. It was so disheartening. It just made me real, real sad, because I really kind of devoted my life to making it right."