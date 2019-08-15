Watch The Trailer For Dave Chappelle’s New Stand-Up Special

The streaming giant recently released its trailer, and while it does not reveal any of the comic's material, its title — and voice-over narration from Morgan Freeman — implies that he may be addressing criticisms he's faced in response to controversial comments he made about the #MeToo movement and the transgender community in his 2017 special, The Bird Revelation .

Dave Chappelle is coming out swinging with his fifth Netflix stand-up special, Sticks & Stones .

"If you say anything, you risk everything," Freeman says in the clip. "But if that's the way it's gotta be, OK, fine, f**k it. He's back, folks."

Take a look at the trailer for Chappelle's comedy special, Sticks & Stones, set to premiere on August 26, below: