Watch The Trailer For Dave Chappelle’s New Stand-Up Special

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Dave Chappelle is coming out swinging with his fifth Netflix stand-up special, Sticks & Stones.
The streaming giant recently released its trailer, and while it does not reveal any of the comic's material, its title — and voice-over narration from Morgan Freeman — implies that he may be addressing criticisms he's faced in response to controversial comments he made about the #MeToo movement and the transgender community in his 2017 special, The Bird Revelation.
"If you say anything, you risk everything," Freeman says in the clip. "But if that's the way it's gotta be, OK, fine, f**k it. He's back, folks."
Take a look at the trailer for Chappelle's comedy special, Sticks & Stones, set to premiere on August 26, below:
The comedy giant signed a major deal with Netflix in 2016 to release three stand-up specials. However, he ended up dropping four as the deal called for two previously unreleased efforts from his personal collection (The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas) and one original (Equanimity). The fourth, The Bird Revelation, was released on December 31, 2017, in conjunction with Equanimity.
(Photo: Netflix)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS