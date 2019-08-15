Yasmin Calls Clint Out On His Racist Beauty Standards In This ‘Real World’ Clip

In a preview clip, after Clint , a white man, expresses romantic interest in a Black woman for the first time, Yasmin explains to him why the way he describes Black woman as opposed to white women is problematic.

MTV's The Real World: Atlanta is currently airing on Facebook Watch, and in its upcoming episode, two of the cast members get into a debate over race relations.

"There has been a time when I heard you say, 'This Black girl is so pretty she could be like a white girl,'" Yasmin tells him in the clip.

After he attempts to defend himself, claiming his house mates were taking his words "out of context," Yasmin brings her point home.

"It sounds like only white women are gorgeous," she responded. "Any woman is gorgeous. It shouldn't matter her skin color."

Through her explanation, he seems to change his perspective on the way he not only views women, but also how he talks about them.

Take a look at the clip, below: