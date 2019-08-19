Wendy Williams Managed To Crash 50 Cent’s Pool Party Despite Security Trying To Keep Her Out

Written by Moriba Cummings

The new adventures of Wendy Williams isn't stopping on anyone's call but her own, and the talk show host showed this over the weekend, when she somehow made her way into 50 Cent's star-studded pool party despite being denied entry by the rapper. According to TMZ, Wendy appeared to have some trouble getting into the Power star's Tycoon party at BarCode in New Jersey on Sunday. In fact, Fiddy himself took to Instagram to reveal that that she could not make it past security — on purpose.

"You can't just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me," he captioned a video showing Wendy speaking with the bouncer. "B***H wait outside."

Well, according to TMZ, Wendy had no problems getting in with her 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr., as 50 was turning up on her home turf. The site reports that while she found out afterward that he put her on the blacklist for the event, because of her connection with "her family town" of Elizabeth, New Jersey, she had no issues getting in. In fact, the NJPD escorted her and her son directly to Snoop Dogg's section inside the event as Wendy's son is a big fan. The three even got a photo together:

The site reports that Wendy and her son only stayed for about 20 minutes and left after she successfully introduced him to Snoop. And her #HotGirlSummer continues...