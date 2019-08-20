Jussie Smollett And Janet Jackson’s Friendship Is Reportedly Thriving Following His Hate Crime Scandal

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Jussie Smollett received both support and backlash over his hate crime case earlier this year.
Subsequently, the former Empire actor was sued for the time and resources it took to investigate his alleged attack, however many still voiced their support for him. Janet Jackson was one of those people.
The “If” singer tweeted in solidarity of Smollett at the time the incident was in the headlines, sending out a tweet reading, "sending u my love." Now, according to The Blast, Jackson spent time with Smollett after a recent show and reportedly shared lots of “laughs” and a “good time.”
Janet was wrapping up her “Metamorphosis” residency at the Park MGM Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas when she was joined backstage by some of her fans and Smollett.
