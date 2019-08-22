Kenya Moore's Ex-Boyfriend Checks Into Rehab Following Assault Arrest

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Kenya Moore's ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan's recently violent behavior has led him to seek treatment at a rehabilitation facility that treats behavioral health and substance abuse.
On the heels of reports that he punched his current girlfriend in the face with a closed fist, Celebrity Insider and several other outlets are reporting that Jordan is now seeking help.
RELATED: Kenya Moore's Ex Matt Jordan Arrested In Arizona After Allegedly Punching His Girlfriend In The Face
A spokesperson for the Pinal County Jail in Arizona, where Jordan was held on a slew of charges, said, "He was released on July 30, 2019, to Horizon Health and Wellness."
The facility provides inpatient and outpatient services ranging from domestic violence and behavioral health to psychiatric assistance and substance abuse rehabilitation.
As previously reported, Jordan was booked for trespassing, aggravated assault, theft and threatening/intimidating with damage to property.
