‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Amara La Negra Has An Unpopular Opinion About The Gina Rodriguez N-Word Debate

Written by Vanessa Etienne

The backlash at Gina Rodriguez isn’t letting up after she posted a video using the N-word while singing along to the Fugees’ hit “Ready or Not” on Tuesday (October 15). The Jane the Virgin star is getting resoundingly slammed on social media, with a select few celebrities coming to her defense. One of them is Love & Hip Hop star and recording artist Amara La Negra, who tells TMZ that when it comes to non-Black people reciting the lyrics of their favorite Black artists, “What can you expect?”

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star is sympathetic towards Rodriguez because she believes Latinas who grow up around African Americans feel apart of that community. As an Afro-Latina, because her skin is darker, there are no issues whenever she uses the N-word, according to her. It’s all about the way you use the word and why you use it, she says. She emphasized that the creator of the song is who should be blamed instead. What she understands is that as a Lauryn Hill fan, Rodriguez was just naturally singing the song. “If people are sensitive about the word, then it shouldn’t be put in so many songs,” she said. Keeping at it, Amara said that she doesn’t believe Rodriguez had confrontational intentions and that it was simply a mistake. Rodriguez made a public apology for anyone who was offended, saying that she let the “community of color” down.

But many are still not convinced. Because social media is so quick with receipts, a clip from a “Northside Comedy” YouTube sketch that shows Rodriguez saying the N-word resurfaced, justifying why many believe she is too comfortable saying the word. The video has since been deleted. She has also been dubbed as “anti-Black” in the past due to a history of problematic behavior. Ultimately Amara says that Rodriguez should’ve taken a moment to realize what she said and avoided posting the video on social media as a Latina. But, she concludes, “nobody’s perfect.”