Tamron Hall Responds To Report That She Sold Drugs As A Teenager

"I never dealt drugs," she tells People , before admitting that a segment of the show was edited out for "legal reasons."

Tamron Hall is firmly denying allegations of her admitting to "facilitating" the sale of drugs with her boyfriend when she was 19 years old. The initial report, which came from The Daily Mail , claimed that the shocking revelation was left on the cutting room floor of her new ABC talk show.

"During an interview with Prison Rights Advocate Topeka Sam, I shared a story about a bad situation I got myself into when I was 19," she added. "I never dealt drugs. I am now nearly 50 years old and was reflecting on a bad judgment call that could have turned worse... I say but for the grace of God, there go I."

The veteran journalist said she was simply having an open and honest discussion about women, incarceration and mistakes she made in her past.

"I hope my show can be a forum for sharing stories without shame or judgment — including a conversation we're having Friday on opioid addiction," she said.

Hall's self-titled ABC talk show premiered in September 2019.