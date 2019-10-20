Davido And Fiancée Chioma Rowland Welcome A Baby Boy

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Congratulations are in order for Nigerian singer and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke (popularly known as Davido), who recently announced the birth of a healthy baby boy with fiancée Chioma Rowland.
The proud father shared a touching photo on his Instagram holding his bundle of joy in his arms while in the delivery room.
The 26-year-old singer captioned the photo, “OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 - 10 - 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YOU!!!!!”
The couple who announced their engagement on September 12.
In case you missed it, the famed producer got on one knee and proposed to Rowland, who is a gourmet chef, with a beautiful tear-drop diamond ring. Their wedding is set for 2020.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
