ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 22: Davido poses during Ecool & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert at Loft on March 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Davido And Fiancée Chioma Rowland Welcome A Baby Boy

The ‘If’ singer shared a touching announcement on social media.

Published 5 days ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Congratulations are in order for Nigerian singer and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke (popularly known as Davido), who recently announced the birth of a healthy baby boy with fiancée Chioma Rowland.

The proud father shared a touching photo on his Instagram holding his bundle of joy in his arms while in the delivery room. 

The 26-year-old singer captioned the photo, “OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 - 10 - 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YOU!!!!!”

The couple who announced their engagement on September 12.

In case you missed it, the famed producer got on one knee and proposed to Rowland, who is a gourmet chef, with a beautiful tear-drop diamond ring. Their wedding is set for 2020. 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)

