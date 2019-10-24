Actress Jenna Dewan Criticizes Beyoncé’s Strut And Risks The Wrath Of The Hive

Beyoncé's strut, from the start of her solo career, has been her signature and remains a recognizable part of her million-dollar brand, today. It's so iconic that she even talks about it in her music.

So when someone bravely claims that Queen Bey's walk is sub-par, eyebrows are raised. The brave soul who felt the need to offer up this opinion is actress Jenna Dewan.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Dewan — who ironically witnessed Bey's powerful strut on an episode of Lip Sync Battle where she competed against her ex-husband, Channing Tatum — answered a fan question about her "biggest pet peeve" that pop stars do.

With no hesitation, the actress and dancer, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, got up from her chair to demonstrate how she hates when performers "bounce" on their heels while walking.