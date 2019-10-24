Actress Jenna Dewan Criticizes Beyoncé’s Strut And Risks The Wrath Of The Hive

"[The] whole world is about to come for me right now."

Written by Moriba Cummings

Beyoncé's strut, from the start of her solo career, has been her signature and remains a recognizable part of her million-dollar brand, today. It's so iconic that she even talks about it in her music.

So when someone bravely claims that Queen Bey's walk is sub-par, eyebrows are raised. The brave soul who felt the need to offer up this opinion is actress Jenna Dewan.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Dewan — who ironically witnessed Bey's powerful strut on an episode of Lip Sync Battle where she competed against her ex-husband, Channing Tatum — answered a fan question about her "biggest pet peeve" that pop stars do.

With no hesitation, the actress and dancer, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, got up from her chair to demonstrate how she hates when performers "bounce" on their heels while walking.

RELATED: Idris Elba Shares An Adorable Story About His Relationship With Beyoncé

When Cohen asked if she had any specific examples of a famous singer who does or did this, she hesitantly named Queen Bey.

"Y'all are gonna kill me. But, back in the day, Beyoncé did that," she said. "But now she walks perfectly through her heels. But I remember back in the day, I'd always be like, 'Why are you walking like that in heels?'"

Acknowledging that she may have entered unsafe territory with her comment, she added that the "whole world is about to come for me right now," before reassuring the world that she "loves Bey!"

Take a look, below:

Good luck with the BeyHive, girl. Good luck.

(Photos from left: Gotham/GC Images, Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella)

