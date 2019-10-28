Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Reportedly Being Investigated For Cyber-Bullying The Duchess

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle has become the target of a police probe into online bullying, according to The Mirror.

The investigation was launched by American detectives since she lives in the United States and comes after Samantha wrote a series of controversial messages about Meghan and her husband Prince Harry.

It is uncertain what was contained in the messages. However, authorities hinted that the complaints which sparked the investigation did not come from the royal family.

“There have been multiple reports of allegations of cyber-bullying made,” says an officer working on the case for the Polk County Sheriff Department in Florida, according to The Mirror. "Samantha Markle is aware of this allegation. She has not been arrested. This is an ongoing case and I cannot speculate on a timeline yet or make any other comment.”