Kerry Washington's New TV Series Is Written By A Former 'Grey's Anatomy' Production Assistant

Written by Moriba Cummings

More than a year after the Scandal series finale, the long-running show's leading force, Kerry Washington, is heading back to the network that started it all with a brand new legal drama. According to Deadline, the new drama series titled Reasonable Doubt has already gone into development at ABC. Washington will executive-produce alongside former O.J. Simpson legal defense attorney Shawn Holley and producer, writer and former late night TV host Larry Wilmore. Former Grey's Anatomy production assistant Raamla Mohamed penned the script.

"In Reasonable Doubt, you'll judge Charlie Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law... until you're the one in trouble," Deadline describes the series. "Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets." Back in August, Washington posted a photo of herself, Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore of Wilmore Films, co-executive producers Shawn Holley and Jon Leshay, and Mohamed, in front of the ABC building, seemingly celebrating the initial pitch for the project.

"The chance to work with a rising star like Raamla, a shining star like Kerry, and a legend like Shawn Holley was simply irresistible!" Wilmore said of the opportunity. "I'm excited and honored." It was not specified if Washington, in addition to her behind-the-scenes duties, will play the drama's leading role.