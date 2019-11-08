Lil Rel Has A Story About R. Kelly That Will Make You Cringe

Lil Rel Howery is now a respected actor in his own right, having appeared in Get Out, Bird Box and Uncle Drew in the past two years alone. While he's now riding high on his Hollywood success, the actor recently revealed that he actually got his start in acting on R. Kelly's musical anthology series, Trapped in the Closet.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (November 6), the comedian opened up about the moment on set when his dislike for the singer, who has been accused of controlling women, was confirmed.

"I did stand-in work for R. Kelly's Trapped in the Closet series. I did stand-in for the cop, [played by] Michael K. Williams," he said. "For years, everybody was like, 'Rel, why don't you like R. Kelly like that?'"

Howery went on to give the answer, explaining that things took an awkward turn on set when the singer gave him a menacing look for looking in the direction of another stand-in, who also happened to be one of his female backup dancers.

"It was another stand-in, a young lady that was actually one of his backup dancers for a couple of his tours," he added. "And we were just talking the whole time, getting to know each other, laughing and having a good time. But every time she laughed, I found him just, like, staring at me. So we come back to set the next day right, and she's not talking to us at all."