One Of The Kardashian Sisters Is Chucking Up The Deuces To Their Reality Show

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is going into its 18th season, and though the hit reality series is showing no signs of slowing down, one of its main stars has revealed that she will be taking a step back from the spotlight.

Kourtney Kardashian , who was a part of the original trio — completed with her sisters Kim and Khloé — that the show was built around, has revealed that she plans to leave the series, temporarily, to focus on her responsibilities as a mother.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," she told Entertainment Tonight. "But I'm not saying goodbye."

The reality star added that more details on her departure from her family's long-running show will be shown in its next season, which she admitted was being filmed as she was speaking.

"But I think you'll have to see more of it on the new season, Season 18," she said. "It isn't airing yet, but it's being filmed. Currently, in this room."

Kourtney, 40, has three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick: Mason, 9; Penelope, 7; and Reign, 4.

This isn't the first time she's spoken out about wanting to quit the show. In fact, she's threatened to do so numerous times throughout the years following heated feuds with her sisters regarding her work ethic and commitment to the E! original series. One of those moments came after one of her biggest critics, Kim, blasted her in 2018 for not finding time to shoot the family Christmas card. Furious about her lack of participation, Kim called her the "least exciting" member of the family to look at.

"I need Kourtney to not be so f*****g annoying with a stick up her a*s like she runs this s**t, because she doesn't," Kim said in the moment. "She is the least exciting to look at, so she can be out."

Well, it looks like she's getting her wish.