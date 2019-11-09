Kevin Hart Seen In Public And Looking Great Following Car Crash

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: Kevin Hart attends the Australian premiere of 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' during the Sydney Film Festival on June 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

Kevin Hart Seen In Public And Looking Great Following Car Crash

He joined his wife Eniko at a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Published Yesterday

It seems like Kevin Hart is recovering well from the injuries he sustained during his September car crash.

TMZ caught the actor and his wife Eniko out-and-about Friday night (November 8) in Beverly Hills at Mr. Chow. According to them, Hart was moving around so well that it was hard to tell he suffered a serious back injury due to the accident.

RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Is Recovering At Home Following Major Car Accident

After undergoing surgery for three fractures in his back, Hart transferred to a live-in rehab facility and then began intensive rehab at his home.

While he’s not officially returned to acting, Kevin Hart has reportedly done some promotional shoots for “Jumanji” and is keeping to the schedule he kept prior to his car accident. TMZ reports he’s not missed any shoots.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Says He Won’t Return To Work Until 2020

Kevin’s recovery is clearly going well, which is a good sign for his fans that he will be back to work sooner than later.

Photo: James Gourley/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs