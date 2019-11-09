Kevin Hart Seen In Public And Looking Great Following Car Crash

TMZ caught the actor and his wife Eniko out-and-about Friday night (November 8) in Beverly Hills at Mr. Chow. According to them, Hart was moving around so well that it was hard to tell he suffered a serious back injury due to the accident.

It seems like Kevin Hart is recovering well from the injuries he sustained during his September car crash.

Kevin Hart Steps Out For Dinner With His Wife Amid Ongoing Recovery From Car Accident https://t.co/ydYpgNFAV4 pic.twitter.com/A6wPv9J35j

After undergoing surgery for three fractures in his back, Hart transferred to a live-in rehab facility and then began intensive rehab at his home.

While he’s not officially returned to acting, Kevin Hart has reportedly done some promotional shoots for “Jumanji” and is keeping to the schedule he kept prior to his car accident. TMZ reports he’s not missed any shoots.

Kevin’s recovery is clearly going well, which is a good sign for his fans that he will be back to work sooner than later.