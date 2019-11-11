'Love & Hip Hop: New York' Star Mendeecees Harris Posts Photos From Prison

Written by Moriba Cummings

Mendeecees Harris is showing his fans that, although he is currently behind bars, he is in good spirits. The Love & Hip Hop: New York star took to Instagram on Sunday (November 10) to give his followers a life update, complete with a few extra pounds of muscle.

In the photos, which were taken back on October 26, according to the time stamps, posed with a few of his fellow inmates. "This the perfect time to be smiling," he captioned the first post before tagging the other men pictured.

In the second, he mentioned that he needs to get his photos in while he can "before I leave them."

His wife, Yandy Smith, was clearly here for the pics, as she took to the comments section below the second post to comment on his beefier physique. "Awwww stop showing off and go put a shirt on," she wrote, while her choice in emojis did the rest of the talking. As previously reported, Harris turned himself in to a federal prison in January 2016 after being sentenced to prison one year prior. The reality star was involved in a drug ring that delivered illegal substances between Rochester, New York, and New York City between 2006 and 2008. Smith teased back in September that her husband will be a free man sooner than later.