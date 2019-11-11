Monique Samuels Of The 'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Responds To Co-Star Candiace Dillard's Assault Allegations

Samuels' attorney, A. Scott Bolden , gave a statement to Page Six on Monday, detailing his client's position. In it, in addition to claiming Samuels was defending herself, Bolden added that Dillard has a history of displaying physically aggressive behavior.

As previously reported , police records from the District Court of Montgomery show that Dillard accused Samuels of second-degree assault over an incident that took place on October 16. The case is expected to go to trial on December 23.

Monique Samuels of The Real Housewives of Potomac is speaking out after her co-star Candiace Dillard took legal action against her over a physical altercation that took place in October. In a new statement, the reality star claims her actions were a result of self-defense.

"Ms. Dillard has a public reputation for aggressive, belligerent and threatening behavior that has played out repeatedly on the Housewives of Potomac for millions of viewers to see for themselves," he said on Samuels' behalf. "To be sure, my client did nothing but defend herself in the face of more very aggressive behavior by Ms. Dillard."

Bolden added, "If this event occurred during taping of the show, I am confident that the video will bear all of this out."

People first reported that an unnamed source claimed the fight took place at a dinner party while the reality show's cameras were rolling. The insider alleged that Samuels, 36, pulled Dillard, 32, down by her hair. The reason for the brawl, however, remains a mystery.

"My client has every right to file for a counter criminal summons, as well, and will consider doing so, while fully defending herself in this action that has been filed with the Court," Bolden added. "Either way, I am confident that she will prevail on this matter."

He further added that he hopes Dillard "seeks the help she needs to avoid creating these kinds of unsafe and unfortunate circumstances in and outside of the work place."