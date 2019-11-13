Khloé Kardashian’s Alleged Reaction To Lamar Odom’s Engagement Is Kind Of Heartbreaking

Khloé's alleged reaction comes shortly after a sneak peek clip from her family's E! reality series showed her admitting that she misses Lamar "all the time."

"She heard about the engagement from friends," the insider added, stressing that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just "wants him to be happy."

According to Us Weekly , a source close to the reality star, who was married to the athlete from 2009 to 2016, explained that she wishes Lamar "nothing but the best," and "isn't surprised [he] quickly got engaged."

Lamar Odom announced yesterday (November 12) that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Sabrina Parr , and his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian , reportedly saw it coming.

"I, like, miss him, all the time," she said in the clip, posted back in October. "But not in a place that I want to get back with him."

In the same clip, she told her sister Kim Kardashian that the formerly troubled NBA star had recently called her and said, "I just knew we were all going to talk again at some point. I'm just so happy... He was like, 'I would love to see you. I've been dying to see you in person, I just feel like we have so much to talk about.'"

Another clip showed Khloé getting into it with her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, after a revelation about her came to light in Lamar's 2019 memoir, Darkness to Light.

"Lamar is writing a book," she told her sister Kylie Jenner. "In the book, I found out that mom's lying to me."

According to E! Online, the reality star was referring to an August 2015 run-in she had with Lamar outside a SoulCycle gym in Beverly Hills. Khloé, who had filed for divorce from the athlete two years prior, was surprised to see him and was upset by his altered state of mind. She wondered, afterward, if he had been told where she would be by someone she knew. The episode revealed that she believed Kris was the culprit.

"Khloé blames me, thinking that I told Lamar where she was going to be," Kris explained during the episode. "And that never happened."

On Monday (November 11), the news broke that Lamar, 40, proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina, 32, with a gigantic pear-shaped diamond ring. He took to Instagram to share the memorable moment with his followers.

"Introducing my new [fiancée]," he captioned the post. "Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!"