Angela Simmons Mourns The Death Of Her Grandmother

The Growing Up Hip Hop star announced on Instagram on Friday (November 22) that her grandmother June has died.

The reality star and entrepreneur shared a touching tribute to her on Instagram along with a photo of her holding Angela's son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson.

"Last night heaven gained an angel," she wrote. "My Grandmother... I can't believe I'm even typing this. Grandma... I miss you already. I love you. I can hear your voice telling me don't worry. It's so hard not to. Man. Wasn't really expecting this. Until we meet again."