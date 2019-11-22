Angela Simmons Mourns The Death Of Her Grandmother

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Angela Simmons and her family recently suffered a major loss.
The Growing Up Hip Hop star announced on Instagram on Friday (November 22) that her grandmother June has died.
The reality star and entrepreneur shared a touching tribute to her on Instagram along with a photo of her holding Angela's son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson.
"Last night heaven gained an angel," she wrote. "My Grandmother... I can't believe I'm even typing this. Grandma... I miss you already. I love you. I can hear your voice telling me don't worry. It's so hard not to. Man. Wasn't really expecting this. Until we meet again."
Angela's siblings, Vanessa and JoJo, also remembered their grandmother on social media, stressing that her passing was also a shock to them.
"I can't believe I'm saying this but Rest Well Grandma June. I just knew we had more time," Vanessa wrote, with JoJo admitting in his own post, "I don't know how to feel right now. I'm lost for words, this all happened so suddenly."
June was the mother of Vanessa, Angela and JoJo's mother, Valerie, the ex-wife of their father, Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons.
We send our heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolences to the Simmons family during this time. May she rest in peace.
(Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)
