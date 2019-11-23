Martin Lawrence Hosted His Own YouTube Cooking Show And Tommy Davidson Made A Hilarious Cameo

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
As you search for last-minute recipe inspiration for your upcoming holiday feast, you may want to consider checking out Martin Lawrence‘s new cooking show on YouTube, Chef Marty Mar's Kitchen.
Highlighting his “famous” recipes, the 54-year-old comedian takes viewers into his home kitchen to give us a glimpse into his delicious cooking abilities.
In his most recent episode, Martin cooks his “FAMOUS Salmon,” and we could not help but salivate from his use of fresh vegetables and seasonings while baking his salmon at 400 degrees. We would be remiss if we did not mention his delicious-looking Caesar salad and piping-hot baked potato.
Proud of the healthy meal he created, the comedy vet decided to bring in a special guest to vouch for his ability to create deliciousness, and we cannot stop laughing.
Below, take a look at the hilarious cameo Varnell Hill, played by Tommy Davidson, made as he tasted Martin’s creation. [Cameo starts at the 2:53 mark].
For those who may not be aware, in 1993, the memorable character Varnell Hill made his appearance on the 90s sitcom, Martin on episodes "Hollywood Swinging Parts 1 & 2.”
This is the laugh we needed as we prepare for the overwhelming holiday season! Who doesn’t love an iconic reunion? This will certainly fan the flames of those who are dying for a Martin reboot.
