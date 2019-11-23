Martin Lawrence Hosted His Own YouTube Cooking Show And Tommy Davidson Made A Hilarious Cameo

As you search for last-minute recipe inspiration for your upcoming holiday feast, you may want to consider checking out Martin Lawrence‘s new cooking show on YouTube, Chef Marty Mar's Kitchen.

Highlighting his “famous” recipes, the 54-year-old comedian takes viewers into his home kitchen to give us a glimpse into his delicious cooking abilities.

In his most recent episode, Martin cooks his “FAMOUS Salmon,” and we could not help but salivate from his use of fresh vegetables and seasonings while baking his salmon at 400 degrees. We would be remiss if we did not mention his delicious-looking Caesar salad and piping-hot baked potato.

Proud of the healthy meal he created, the comedy vet decided to bring in a special guest to vouch for his ability to create deliciousness, and we cannot stop laughing.

Below, take a look at the hilarious cameo Varnell Hill, played by Tommy Davidson, made as he tasted Martin’s creation. [Cameo starts at the 2:53 mark].