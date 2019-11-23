Nene Leakes Leaves Fans Wondering If She Has Found The Fountain Of Youth

Written by Tweety Elitou

If there is truly a fountain of youth, Nene Leakes has the directions! On Friday (Nov. 22), the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star posted a series of photos on Instagram that left fans in awe at how young she looks.

While there may be some filters on the photo, it is no denying that the 51-year-old reality star has been positively glowing, as of recent. Quick to compliment the mother of two, who was styled in a bone-straight blonde wig and flawless makeup, fans began to fill Nene’s comments with compliments. “C’mon face!! 😍,” one fan posted. Nene, born Linnethia Monique Johnson, has been very open about her choice to undergo plastic surgery. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in September 2019, Nene revealed that she had a nose job, a boob job, and liposuction—before confessing she hasn’t ruled out going under the knife in the future.

"I’d do my boobs again. I’d keep my implants and just move my tissue around," she shared with Wendy Williams. She added, "They say as you get older your nose gets longer. I would be no good if I woke up with my nose like that.”

With ongoing feuds with several of her RHOA costars, Nene opted to skip BravoCon 2019 in New York City but remains on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.