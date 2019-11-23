Porsha Williams Claps Back At Loni Love For Her Comments About Her Relationship

Written by Tweety Elitou

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams didn’t take kindly to comedian Loni Love talking about her relationship woes. “Let me tell you something, Porsha trying to get that reality show,” Loni said during a recent episode of The Real while discussing Porsha’s complicated relationship with the father of her child Dennis McKinley. An upset Porsha posted the video clip of the show, along with the caption: “B*tch F you! #FakeAss don’t run up smiling when I see you!”

Surprised by her post, Porsha’s followers quickly began to fill her comments. “Sis everyone is dealing [with] something. Nobody have a perfect man,” one user posted. The 38-year-old reality star replied, “Nobody’s, not even theirs” seemingly implying Loni’s relationship with actor boyfriend James Welsh, had its own issues. “That’s the gag.” RELATED | Loni Love Reacts To Backlash Over Her White Boyfriend By Pointing Out A Double Standard In The Black Community

According to The Blast, Williams even implored she take down the post, saying she is “so above this.” To this, the RHOA star responded, “I will after she see it thanks.” In no time, Loni responded to Porsha’s post. “Porsha... I didn’t say anything bad about you know it…it was a lighthearted comment,” the 48-year-old wrote. “I hope you get your show! #comic.” Since then, the post and comments have been removed from Instagram. It’s no secret that Porsha’s relationship with her fiancé Dennis has experienced complications. After Dennis proposed in 2018, a pregnant Porsha called off their engagement this June due to cheating allegations. RELATED | Porsha Williams Confirms Fiancé Dennis McKinley Cheated During Her Pregnancy The two, who share an 8-month-old daughter, have since reconciled. The couple’s issues have played out on this season of RHOA. Watch the full video below: