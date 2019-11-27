Michael B. Jordan In Talks To Play Superman In Fresh 'New Take' Of The Story

According to Variety , the actor pitched an idea for a "new take" on Superman to Warner Bros., earlier this year with himself in mind to reportedly play the Man of Steel. This news comes after Jordan's production company, Outlier Society, signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. back in January 2019.

Michael B. Jordan may be hopping from the Marvel Universe to the DC Universe if he gets his way.

If the actor, who famously played Eric Killmonger in Marvel's Black Panther, was able to get the project greenlit, the film would not be released until 2023.

This possible delay would result due to Jordan's heavy workload and Warner Bros.' jam-packed list of superhero films that will be rolled out over the next few years, including Birds of Prey (February 7), Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5) and the recently announced Batman reboot starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

Though the chatter of this possible Superman reboot is exciting, Variety further reports that there is no script or director attached to Jordan's pitch. Nevertheless, the prospect of him taking over the role of the Man of Steel, most recently played by Henry Cavill, would be interesting to see. We're especially curious about what his "new take" entails.