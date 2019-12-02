Bill Cosby Says He’s A ‘Political Prisoner’ In Bizarre Twitter Rant

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Bill Cosby had to spend Thanksgiving in prison and apparently did some reflecting during the holiday.
On his Twitter account, via Black Press USA, the disgraced actor and comedian called for Black America to not believe “fake news.”
"It's #BlackFriday, so let's spend our dollars with #BlackPressUSA & all Black media outlets that propel the truth and the facts, not Fake News. The truth is in the pudding, this week Black Press USA proved its power and relevance to the world," Cosby wrote before naming specific publications in a subsequent tweet.
"No longer should we succumb to the fear of many mainstream media outlets like Associated Press, CNN, NBC, New York Times, Washington Post & Radar Online just to name a few," Cosby tweeted. "Black Friday+Black People = BlackPressUSA."
He also labeled himself a “political prisoner” and said people should be “thankful for the Native Americans.”
Cosby’s latest tweets were accompanied by a link to the first interview Cosby did since being in prison. During that interview, Cosby said he had less than a year since he’s eligible for parole, but will likely not be granted it because he refuses to show remorse for the sexual assaults he was convicted of.
"I have eight years and nine months left," Cosby said. "When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know... It’s all a set up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters."
See Bill Cosby’s latest tweets below.
It’s #BlackFriday, so lets spend our dollars with #BlackPressUSA & all Black media outlets that propel the truth and the facts, not Fake News. The truth is in the pudding, this week Black Press USA proved its power and relevance to the world. https://t.co/JPudwjr9Ka— Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) November 29, 2019
No longer should we succumb to the fear of many mainstream media outlets like Associated Press, CNN, NBC, New York Times, Washington Post & Radar Online just to name a few. Black Friday+Black People = BlackPressUSA#InvestInBlackPress#BlackPressEqualsTruth#BlackPressEqualsFacts— Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) November 29, 2019
Happy Thanksgiving & be thankful for the Native Americans. Yours truly, The Educator & The Political Prisoner.#HappyThanksgiving#BeThankfulForTheNativeAmericans#BillCosbyTheEducator#BillCosbyThePoliticalPrisoner#FarFromFinished https://t.co/p9ttonpEdJ— Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) November 28, 2019
Photo: Nate Smallwood-Pool/Getty Images
