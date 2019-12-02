Bill Cosby Says He’s A ‘Political Prisoner’ In Bizarre Twitter Rant

Bill Cosby had to spend Thanksgiving in prison and apparently did some reflecting during the holiday.

On his Twitter account, via Black Press USA, the disgraced actor and comedian called for Black America to not believe “fake news.”

"It's #BlackFriday, so let's spend our dollars with #BlackPressUSA & all Black media outlets that propel the truth and the facts, not Fake News. The truth is in the pudding, this week Black Press USA proved its power and relevance to the world," Cosby wrote before naming specific publications in a subsequent tweet.

"No longer should we succumb to the fear of many mainstream media outlets like Associated Press, CNN, NBC, New York Times, Washington Post & Radar Online just to name a few," Cosby tweeted. "Black Friday+Black People = BlackPressUSA."