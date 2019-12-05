Gabrielle Union Met With ‘America’s Got Talent’ Producers And Tweeted About What Went Down

The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday (December 4) and revealed that she had a "productive meeting" with the show's network, NBC. While she did not share the specific details of their discussion, she did mention that the chat lasted for five hours.

Gabrielle Union has officially broken her silence two weeks after allegedly being fired from America's Got Talent following her reports of a toxic work environment.

"We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday," she tweeted. "I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change."

We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.

NBC echoed her sentiment, confirming to USA Today that a meeting between Union and the network did take place.

The publication further reports that "a person close to the situation but not authorized to speak publicly" revealed that the network "is working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution," and NBC is planning "a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts."

This comes days after Union thanked her fans and supporters for standing behind her during her controversial exit from the competition series.

"So many tears, so much gratitude," she tweeted on November 27. "THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever."