Nene Leakes Calls Out Andy Cohen For Noting She Wore An Outfit Twice

Andy Cohen got himself into a bit of a messy situation during a recent episode of his show Watch What Happens Live after he pointed during a segment with Ashanti and Eva Marcille that Nene Leakes wore a dress in a public twice.

“One of NeNe’s confessional looks this year [on The Real Housewives of Atlanta] is the same dress she wore to our big doorbell show in L.A. where the strap broke,” Cohen said. “So, I guess she fixed her strap, which we love.”

As Cohen praised his show’s “eagle-eyed” research team noticing the recycled look, Leakes’ Real Housewives of Atlanta costar began cracking up.

“Why? Was that shady?” Cohen asked Eva and generally. “Huh? I didn’t mean for that to be shady.”

Nene saw the clip and clapped back on her Instagram. “Can somebody please tell me what was the point of this? Like i don’t get it,” she captioned under video of what Cohen said. “That was 2 years ago i wore this dress ONCE, so i can’t sit in a confessional with it on. @bravoandy How many times have you recycled your suits and ties? #pointless #messy why you care? It’s enough that we #RHOA ladies come for each other and now we have to worry about executives coming for us! No i mean coming for me! It’s not cool.”

Leakes also wanted to know why she was the topic of discussion when Cohen already had two guests on his show to speak with. “What you mad about?” she wrote. “Y’all stay coming for me but soon as i say something or do something I’m wrong I DONT APPRECIATE THIS AT ALL.”

See the IG post below.