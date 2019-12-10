Bill Cosby Reacts After Losing Appeal Of Sexual Assault Conviction

Written by Alexis Reese

Bill Cosby has been denied his appeal to overturn his 2018 sexual assault conviction, The New York Times reports, meaning the disgraced comedian will remain behind bars.

“Mr. Cosby remains hopeful and he stands behind his innocence,” said the spokesman for Bill Cosby, Andrew V. Wyatt, after the verdict. As reported by The New York Times, the Pennsylvania Superior Court upheld Cosby’s conviction for three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Tuesday (Dec. 10), denying his appeal of the charges. The Pennsylvania appellate court came to a unanimous decision to reject the 82-year-old’s argument that he was denied a fair trial. Earlier this year, Cosby formally filed an appeal following his sexual assault conviction in June. He is currently in prison and serving a three- to 10-year sentence for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 at his home near Philadelphia, according to NPR.

Cosby based his appeal on the claim that his five additional accusers should not have been allowed to testify at his trial, per NBC News. However, the evidence presented established what the court believed to be a “unique sexual assault playbook,” said the Pennsylvania appellate court. Steven O’Neill, the Montgomery County judge who led the trial, said that the testimonies from the women painted “chilling similarities.” “There were multiple prior sexual assaults, not merely one, and all of those prior assaults evidenced the same, signature pattern of misconduct,” said the appeals court. Andrea Constand testified during the trial that she initially met Cosby in the fall of 2002 while she was working at Temple University with the women’s basketball team. He later became her professional mentor and introduced her to professional connections. A jury found him guilty in April of 2018.

NPR says the former entertainer requested to repeal by asking the Superior Court to review questions he submitted. They later rejected by providing their explanation of Cosby’s contentions in a 94-page page opinion summary.

Cosby team responded the denied appeal saying: This news of the Superior Court denying Mr. Cosby’s appeal is appalling and disappointing, but it shows the level of corruption that resides in the Judicial System of Pennsylvania. These panel of judges never took the time to review the clear facts of Mr. Cosby’s appeal. Mr. Cosby’s appeal outlined the bias of Judge Steve T. O’Neill; showed that the jurists were tainted by juror #11 who stated, “Mr. Cosby is guilty, let’s not waste a lot of time and find him guilty;” showed that the 404(b) witnesses should have never being allowed to offer testimony in Mr. Cosby’s trial because they had “no” similar interests with Andrea Constand; and most importantly, Mr. Cosby’s deposition should have never been considered at the trial. It’s obvious that these judges’ minds were made up because they didn’t take the time to dissect Mr. Cosby’s appeal. We’re not shocked because it shows the world that this isn’t about justice, but this is a political scheme to destroy Mr. Cosby, however they will not stop us and we will prevail in the State Supreme Court. Mr. Cosby remains hopeful and he stands behind his innocence. #corruptjudgesinPennsylvania #politicalschemeagainstBillCosby #JusticeForBillCosby #FreeBillCosby #FarFromFinished