Jordyn Woods’ Lie Detector Test Results Are In

Many have already long forgiven and/or believed Jordyn Woods for kissing Tristan Thompson while he was still with Khloe Kardashian. Others were skeptical that their exchange was more than a simple kiss.

During her Red Table Talk interview released in March, Woods told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones that she never slept with the Cleveland Cavaliers forward and would be willing to take a lie detector test.

Over the weekend, a teaser for Q&A episode of RTT was released online and revealed one of the biggest questions was whether Woods did the polygraph test. The show confirmed she did and claimed they’d show what happened.

Now, the results of the test have been released. During the Q&A episode, which was released via Facebook Watch on Monday (December 9), Jordyn is seen sitting down for the test and eventually answering questions, including, "Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?" Jordyn’s reply: "No."

The results?

"You absolutely passed and I believe you're being truthful on the test," certified polygraphist Shon Thurman revealed.

Shortly after the segment aired, Pinkett Smith and Banfield-Jones discussed the results and saga that consumed a lot of Jordyn Woods’ year.

"There were a lot of untruths that were put out there and one of them was about that there wasn't an apology from Jordyn," Adrienne said. "From the text messages that I saw, that is not necessarily the case. So don't be editing this out of the show because that's important."

It’s unfortunate Woods had to go this far to prove she was being honest. Believing her from the beginning would have been the simplest solution.

Watch the full RTT interview below.