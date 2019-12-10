J-Boog And Apryl Jones Threaten Each Other During Drama-Packed ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Reunion

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
J-Boog’s first Love & Hip-Hop reunion was packed with drama, mainly because he had some harsh words for Fizz and Apryl Jones.
Things escalated when Boog was asked how he would feel if Fizz dated his baby’s mother (Fizz is dating Omarion’s baby’s mother Apryl Jones). He quickly said, “I’ma f**k him up.”
He then slammed Apryl, saying it was wrong to have a relationship with Fizz after having to kids with his close friend Omarion. Boog ranted, “What’s f**ked up is it’s unfortunate that you f**ked with his brother before you f**ked with him.”
Apryl then threatened to spill some info about Boog and he responded with, “Open up the box then, baby. Trust me, I ain’t the one to f**k with. Do you want me to say it for you so your clip is empty?”
Jones then said there were other relationships happening with “members’ other family members.” It appeared Apryl was claiming that Boog had a relationship with someone family’s member in B2K.
Watch a clip of the drama below:
The full reunion episode of Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood airs tonight on VH1. Check your local listings.
