Ray J Shuts Down A Selfie With A Woman Amongst Princess Love Drama

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Ray J attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Ray J Shuts Down A Selfie With A Woman Amongst Princess Love Drama

It’s unclear if he knew the unidentified woman.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Video has surfaced showing an unidentified woman trying to take a selfie video with Ray J and it’s causing folks to speculate over what exactly happened.

The woman in the four-second clip, whose face is hard to see, is heard saying, “C’mon babe,” with the reality star saying, “Not right now.” The rest of what he says is inaudible.

Ray J has yet to respond to the video publicly.

RELATED: Princess Love And Ray J’s Marriage Meltdown Takes A Surprising Turn

This new video comes in the midst of relationship issues Ray J is having with his wife and baby’s mother Princess Love. She’s publicly threatened divorce, but it seems like the two are trying to work it out. He recently spoke with BET about being married and had a message for other married men.

See a segment of that video below.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs