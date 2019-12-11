Ray J Shuts Down A Selfie With A Woman Amongst Princess Love Drama

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Video has surfaced showing an unidentified woman trying to take a selfie video with Ray J and it’s causing folks to speculate over what exactly happened.
The woman in the four-second clip, whose face is hard to see, is heard saying, “C’mon babe,” with the reality star saying, “Not right now.” The rest of what he says is inaudible.
Ray J has yet to respond to the video publicly.
This new video comes in the midst of relationship issues Ray J is having with his wife and baby’s mother Princess Love. She’s publicly threatened divorce, but it seems like the two are trying to work it out. He recently spoke with BET about being married and had a message for other married men.
See a segment of that video below.

Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
